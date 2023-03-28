Murdered businessman’s wife protests outside in-laws’ house in Ludhiana, demands their arrest

A woman on Tuesday staged a protest outside her in-laws’ house, demanding arrest of her father-in-law and mother-in-law, who have been booked for allegedly barging in the woman’s house in her absence and refusing to let her in after her husband’s murder over a property dispute in October 2021.

Roopdeep Kaur, wife of the murdered businessman, along with her family members outside her in-laws’ house during the protest in Basant Avenue in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roopdeep Kaur was accompanied by her minor daughter and other family members during the protest in Basant Avenue.

She demanded that her father-in-law and mother-in-law should be arrested and she be allowed to live in her husband’s home.

She said that her husband Gagandeep Singh, son of Hardeep Singh, who is the owner of Lucky Bakery, was allegedly murdered by his brother, identified as Palwinder Singh, 38, over a property dispute in October 2021, at his home in Basant Avenue. She added that police had arrested the accused, who is currently in jail.

The woman, who is also an eyewitness in the murder case, alleged that her in-laws are pressuring her to not give a statement in court.

In her complaint to the police, Roopdeep had said that upon returning home on February 17, she found that her in-laws had entered her house after breaking open the locks and kept her from entering the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 451 (house-trespass to commit offense) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station.

The woman said that they will continue to protest until police takes strong action.

Vaibhav Sehgal, assistant commissioner of police (south), said that he has directed the police officials to resolve the grievances of the family.