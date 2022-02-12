Muslim women to take out ‘hijab march’ in Ludhiana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
During a meeting of heads and imams of all mosques, madrasas and Muslim social organisations in the district, it was decided that women would take out a hijab march from the Civil Hospital Road via Brown Road, Subhani Building, and Jama Masjid Jail Road at 10.30am on February 12
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

The Karnataka hijab row has reached poll-bound Punjab, with Muslim religious and social organisations planning to hold a protest march on Saturday.

Condemning politicisation of students’ attire , Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi on Friday said, “The issue has been deliberately fuelled by communal forces ahead of the elections to polarise the electorate in Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. People need to read between the lines. Rather than improving health services and education, politicians are fanning religious hatred.”

“On one hand, the government says ‘beti padhao’ and on the other hand our daughters are being stopped from studying over the hijab. The hijab and burqa have not arrived today. Muslim women have been wearing them for centuries. Now, all of a sudden, the issue has been politicised,” said Ludhianvi.

