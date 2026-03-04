Muted Holi celebrations at PU amid official ban at StuC

Despite standard operating procedures (SOPs issued by the university barring Holi celebrations at the Student Centre, Panjab University witnessed low-key and dispersed festivities on campus a day ahead of the festival on Wednesday. Students playing Holi at Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Small groups of students were seen applying colours at different points around the campus and, as permitted under the SOPs, within their respective academic departments. However, the university maintained that no official event was allowed at the Student Centre.

Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig reiterated that a complete ban on celebrations at the Student Centre was in place. “We had not allowed any formal celebration at the Student Centre. Necessary SOPs were issued in advance,” she said, adding that security personnel were deployed to monitor the situation on the day prior and will be on the day of holi as well.

Dean of Student Welfare Yogesh Rawal clarified that while the Student Centre remains an open space for students to move around, the university did not organise any official Holi celebration there.

“As per tradition this year, no DJ, stage or festive set-up was provided by the university at the venue,” he said, underlining that the administration had deliberately kept the Student Centre free of organised activities.

Security arrangements were stepped up across the campus, with multiple nakas set up at all entry and exit gates. The university administration also coordinated with the local police to prevent the entry of outsiders and to ensure that celebrations remained within prescribed limits.

Officials said the cautious approach follows last year’s Holi-related disruptions, when allegations of outsider entry and instances of unruly behaviour led to police intervention and raised concerns over campus safety.

In light of that episode, along with other recent incidents involving unauthorised entry into the campus, the authorities stressed strict adherence to SOPs this year, particularly with regard to celebrations at the Student Centre and the prevention of outsider entry.

While maintaining a ban on organised festivities at the central venue, the administration allowed students to celebrate responsibly within their respective departments, emphasising that maintaining order and ensuring a safe campus environment remained the university’s top priority.