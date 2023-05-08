Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old student found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnal district

19-year-old student found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnal district

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 08, 2023 11:57 PM IST

A 19-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gharaunda town of Karnal district

A 19-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gharaunda town of Karnal district, said officials said on Monday.

A 19-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gharaunda town of Karnal district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 19-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gharaunda town of Karnal district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Bachelor of Science student Ranjan of Bihar.

His family has alleged that he was kidnapped before being murdered. The deceased’s father alleged that on Sunday night, his son had gone to drop his friend, when he was kidnapped by some unidentified persons while he was returning home.

Subsequently, the family approached the police with a missing complaint and two hours later, the police recovered his body from the Malikpur road.

The police said a case was registered under Sections 302, 365, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
student
student
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out