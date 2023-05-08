19-year-old student found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnal district

A 19-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gharaunda town of Karnal district, said officials said on Monday. A 19-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gharaunda town of Karnal district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Bachelor of Science student Ranjan of Bihar.

His family has alleged that he was kidnapped before being murdered. The deceased’s father alleged that on Sunday night, his son had gone to drop his friend, when he was kidnapped by some unidentified persons while he was returning home.

Subsequently, the family approached the police with a missing complaint and two hours later, the police recovered his body from the Malikpur road.

The police said a case was registered under Sections 302, 365, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was initiated.