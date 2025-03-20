Mysterious death of HPCCL chief engineer: Kin refuse to cremate body, press for CBI probe

CM orders probe by ACS, report to be submitted in 15 days Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur at the protest site to offer condolences to the family, in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

After the mysterious death of chief engineer-cum-general manager of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL)Vimal Negi, his family sat on protest with his body on Wednesday at the BCS-New Shimla road, refusing to cremate him till the accused officials are suspended and demanding a CBI probe.

Though common other neighbouring states, it was for the first time such a protest was witnessed in Himachal Pradesh. Body of Negi, who had been missing for last 10 days, was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur district on Tuesday. “I will not move till the officers --- managing director (MD) and director are suspended. It is due to their constant humiliation and torture that I lost my husband,” said the grieving wife of Negi while demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

An abatement to suicide case has been registered at the New Shimla police station.

“It is not suicide but murder. He was being pressurised by seniors to do something wrong but he was unwilling to sign. He was made to run around carrying files like a peon. He was also denied holidays and harassed, even though he was unwell and his blood pressure was fluctuating,” she alleged.

Employees and relatives raised slogans against the MD as well as the director (electrical). The employees union had even written a letter to CM, seeking a fair probe. In their letter, the employees expressed deep concern over the circumstances surrounding Negi’s demise, alleging undue pressure and workplace mismanagement, as also claimed by his wife.

Negi leaves behind his wife Kiran, a daughter who is in college and a son who is in sixth grade. The exact cause of his death will be known after the autopsy report and police probe.

Addl chief secy to conduct enquiry, officers in question removed

CM Sukhu on Wednesday morning had informed the Himachal Pradesh assembly that a probe by an officer of additional chief secretary (ACS) would be conducted in the case.

ACS (revenue/home) Onkar Sharma has been entrusted with an in depth enquiry and submit a report in 15 days. To ensure the credibility of the enquiry HPCCL MD Harikesh Meena and director (electrical) Desh Raj will not attend to their duties, an order issued here said. Meena had been transferred and new positing will be notified soon.

IAS officer Rakesh Kumar Prajapati has been given the charge of MD and Surendra Kumar has been given the charge of director.

Raising the issue of death of the chief engineer in the House, the leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur demanded a CBI enquiry into the case. “There is a need to go to the bottom of the case to know that it is a murder or suicide. The family had alleged that the officer was pressurised and it should be known what kind of pressure was being put on him”, said former chief minister while pointing out that questions had been raised on the functioning of the HPPCL.

Transfers not enough, suspend officials: Jai Ram

SP Sanjeev Gandhi and DC Shimla Anupam Kashyap reached the spot and tried to pacify the family informing the that FIR has been lodged.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP legislators reached the BCS Chowk and joined in demanded CBI probe and suspension of the officials facing the allegations.

“This is very painful, he was an upright officer. It needs to be probed that if this is murder or suicide is to be probed as family says that he cannot take his life. Action should be taken, transfers are not enough.”

“We will again raise issue in the assembly tomorrow,” he added.