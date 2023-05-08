Ludhiana: Factory worker found dead under mysterious conditions, police suspect suicide

A factory worker died under mysterious circumstances in the Giaspura area on Sunday. Initially, the family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered. However, the police claimed that the man ended his life by stabbing himself.

The Sahnewal police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC. (iStock)

The Sahnewal police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said the police received the information about the death of the man late on Sunday. The wife of the deceased suspected a neighbour of stabbing him to death as she claimed that they would often fight over petty issues. However, later the police found that he had stabbed himself with a sharp-edged weapon.

The SHO said prima facie, the victim had a verbal spat with his wife on Sunday night. He went to the roof of the house and stabbed himself. The neighbours claimed that they had seen him stabbing himself.

He added that the cause of the death will be cleared only after the post-mortem examination.

