Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NABARD cluster office inaugurated in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

NABARD cluster office inaugurated in Ludhiana

This NABARD cluster office will cater to residents of Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar districts, which fall under the Ludhiana cluster
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The NABARD cluster office being inaugurated at Miller Ganj in Ludhiana on Friday.

A cluster office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was inaugurated in Miller Ganj on Friday. This office has been opened to cater to the needs of the Ludhiana cluster, which comprises four districts- Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar.

It was jointly inaugurated by Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), and Rajiv Siwach, chief general manager (CGM) of NABARD, Punjab.

Sumanta Mohanty, general manager of State Level Banker’s Committee; SK Dubey, chairman of Punjab Gramin Bank, among others were also present on the occasion.

Managing directors (MDs) as well as district managers (DMs) from Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Nawanshahr, and district central co-operative banks in Ropar also attended the inauguration.

After the inauguration, Siwach had a detailed discussion with Dubey and the MDs and DMs regarding increasing investment credit in agriculture for the long-term and sustainable growth in the sector.

The CGM also visited Punjab Agriculture University and reviewed the progress of projects being implemented by the university. Siwach emphasised on the swift transfer of technologies developed in labs to the field of farmers so that they can be adopted as per their farm plans.

RELATED STORIES

He also had a discussion with the additional director of PAU on the operationalisation of the “Grameen Chintan” Scheme for meritorious postgraduate students of the university. The CGM also discussed new projects for development and propagating agriculture technology among farmers and the need to focus on the issues faced by them. Training programs, specially designed for FPOs members with NABARD assistance, in collaboration with PAU and GADVASU, were also reviewed and discussed during the meeting. The visit ended with CGM interaction with CEOs of agriculture start-ups in the Ludhiana district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: OTS policy notified to regularise illegal water-sewer connections

UT invites bids for geo-technical study for car parking lot near HC

Mayor at your doorstep meetings with RWAs to start from Sept 15

NITI Aayog cautions Haryana govt about unpredictable nature of Covid
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP