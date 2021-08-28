NABARD cluster office inaugurated in Ludhiana

A cluster office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was inaugurated in Miller Ganj on Friday. This office has been opened to cater to the needs of the Ludhiana cluster, which comprises four districts- Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar.

It was jointly inaugurated by Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), and Rajiv Siwach, chief general manager (CGM) of NABARD, Punjab.

Sumanta Mohanty, general manager of State Level Banker’s Committee; SK Dubey, chairman of Punjab Gramin Bank, among others were also present on the occasion.

Managing directors (MDs) as well as district managers (DMs) from Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Nawanshahr, and district central co-operative banks in Ropar also attended the inauguration.

After the inauguration, Siwach had a detailed discussion with Dubey and the MDs and DMs regarding increasing investment credit in agriculture for the long-term and sustainable growth in the sector.

The CGM also visited Punjab Agriculture University and reviewed the progress of projects being implemented by the university. Siwach emphasised on the swift transfer of technologies developed in labs to the field of farmers so that they can be adopted as per their farm plans.

He also had a discussion with the additional director of PAU on the operationalisation of the “Grameen Chintan” Scheme for meritorious postgraduate students of the university. The CGM also discussed new projects for development and propagating agriculture technology among farmers and the need to focus on the issues faced by them. Training programs, specially designed for FPOs members with NABARD assistance, in collaboration with PAU and GADVASU, were also reviewed and discussed during the meeting. The visit ended with CGM interaction with CEOs of agriculture start-ups in the Ludhiana district.