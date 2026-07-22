NABARD funds 6,100 rural infra projects with 15,000 crore in Haryana: Chief secretary

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned about ₹15,000 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), supporting 6,175 infrastructure projects in different sectors across Haryana. The funding was for the irrigation sector, rural roads, drinking water facilities and certain critical assets.

NABARD’s livelihood promotion programmes have equally focused on women. (HT Photo for representation)

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This was stated by Haryana chief secretary, Anurag Rastogi at NABARD’s 45th foundation day on Tuesday. The chief secretary, who attended the event, said NABARD was a catalyst for inclusive rural development and the state’s future growth depends on stronger rural infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, financial inclusion and empowered community institutions.

Recalling his earlier tenure as finance secretary, Rastogi said he had the opportunity to work closely with NABARD and witnessed first-hand the institution’s constructive role in supporting the state’s development. He said NABARD’s financial assistance at concessional interest rates has enabled the timely execution of several critical rural infrastructure projects, significantly benefiting Haryana’s farmers and rural communities.

Primary agricultural credit societies (PACS), district central cooperative banks (DCCBs), farmer producer organisations (FPOs), artisans and women entrepreneurs were also honoured for their contribution to rural development. An exhibition by FPOs, OFPOs and artisans showcased value-added agricultural products, processed foods and handicrafts, highlighting the growing strength of Haryana’s rural producer collectives.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief general manager, NABARD Nivedita Tiwary, said the institution has significantly strengthened farmer-owned institutions in Haryana by computerising and digitising 710 PACS and promoting 131 FPOs across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief general manager, NABARD Nivedita Tiwary, said the institution has significantly strengthened farmer-owned institutions in Haryana by computerising and digitising 710 PACS and promoting 131 FPOs across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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She said the producer organisations have brought together 63,369 farmers, including 14,017 women, enabling collective marketing, better price realisation, improved technology adoption and stronger integration with agricultural value chains.

To improve institutional access to finance, NABARD has provided ₹11.12 crore in credit support to 28 FPOs, besides extending ₹60.38 lakh as equity grant assistance to nine FPOs, strengthening their financial sustainability and business operations, Tiwary said.

NABARD’s livelihood promotion programmes have equally focused on women. Since 2022-23, more than 5,010 rural women have received skill training in dairy farming, mushroom cultivation, food processing, tailoring, handicrafts and other income-generating activities, creating sustainable self-employment opportunities across the state, she said.

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The chief secretary said the state government is committed to digitising all PACS with the necessary technical support to make them more efficient, transparent and accessible. He added that the government is also working to ensure that every PACS becomes financially viable and profitable so that these institutions can function as strong pillars of the rural cooperative ecosystem.

He said the foundation of Viksit Bharat @2047 has to be laid today through collective effort, effective implementation and a long-term vision. Calling upon bankers and government officials to go beyond their routine responsibilities, he urged them to personally mentor and support FPOs, SHGs, schools, colleges and healthcare institutions in rural areas. Such sustained handholding, he said, would strengthen local institutions, help resolve grassroots challenges more effectively and accelerate inclusive rural development across the state.

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