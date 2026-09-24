Nabbed from Jagraon: Gangster Goldy Dhillon ‘aide’ held with pistol

Jagraon CIA staff arrested a suspected aide of gangster Goldy Dhillon with a foreign-made .30-bore zigana pistol and cartridges after receiving information about a planned attack on a businessman in Patiala district, police said. The accused was arrested before the attack could take place.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)

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The accused, identified as Aniket, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh, was arrested from an area under Jagraon Sadar police station following a tip-off. The CIA team was led by its in-charge, inspector Amritpal Singh.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said, “Aniket was planning the attack on Dhillon’s instructions and was promised ₹30,000 for carrying it out. We received information about the plan in time and arrested him before the intended target was attacked.”

The arrest has also helped police trace an earlier firing case in New Chandigarh, Gupta said.

On April 2, unidentified persons had allegedly opened fire at the house of a property dealer in Hoshiarpur village, New Chandigarh, in Mohali district. A case was subsequently registered at Mullanpur police station, but the incident had remained untraced.

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{{^usCountry}} “During preliminary investigation, Aniket revealed that he was also involved in the New Chandigarh firing,” the SSP said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During preliminary investigation, Aniket revealed that he was also involved in the New Chandigarh firing,” the SSP said {{/usCountry}}

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Police are now investigating Aniket’s links with gangster Goldy Dhillon and trying to identify other persons involved in the two incidents. Further investigation is underway.