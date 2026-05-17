Nagar panchayat polls: Ferozepur Congress leader among 2 injured in clash on last day of filing papers

Two persons, including a Congress leader, were injured during a clash on the final day of filing nomination papers for the nagar panchayat elections in Mudki town of Ferozepur district on Saturday.

Congress leader Ashu Bangar alleged that he and other party members were attacked by a group of armed men without any provocation while they were accompanying candidates to submit nomination papers. (HT)

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According to reports, the incident took place outside the nomination filing venue when Congress workers and supporters had gathered to accompany party candidates.

Congress leader Ashu Bangar alleged that he and other party members were attacked by a group of armed men without any provocation while they were accompanying candidates to submit nomination papers.

Bangar claimed that the attackers used weapons during the assault, leaving him and a woman candidate injured.

Following the incident, Congress supporters staged a protest by blocking the Ferozepur-Moga national highway at Talwandi Bhai. Protesters raised slogans against the Punjab government and demanded immediate action against those allegedly involved in the attack. Later in the evening, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also joined the protest. The highway blockade continued for several hours till the filing of this report, causing traffic disruption on the busy route.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officials, including superintendent of police (detective) Manjeet Singh and deputy superintendent of police Karan Sharma, rushed to the spot soon after the incident. They held talks with protesters and assured them that appropriate legal action would be taken after the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officials, including superintendent of police (detective) Manjeet Singh and deputy superintendent of police Karan Sharma, rushed to the spot soon after the incident. They held talks with protesters and assured them that appropriate legal action would be taken after the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District Congress president and former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira condemned the incident and demanded immediate registration of a criminal case against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District Congress president and former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira condemned the incident and demanded immediate registration of a criminal case against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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