Ladakh accident: Soldier cremated with military honours in Faridkot
A JCO, besides eight soldiers, died in the tragic road accident when their army truck, part of a five-vehicle convoy, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge on August 19, 7 km short of Kiari in Leh district
Naib subedar Ramesh Lal (41), who was killed in a road accident along with eight other soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh, was cremated with military honours at his native Sarsiri village in Faridkot district on Monday.
Gun salute was given at the funeral and flower petals were showered upon the body. A large number of locals had gathered to bid adieu to the soldier. Ramesh is survived by his wife and two children. He had joined the force around 24 years ago.
