 Naib tehsildar booked for sexually harassing foster sister in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naib tehsildar booked for sexually harassing foster sister in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 22, 2024 05:03 AM IST

Naib tehsildar from Cheema village booked for sexually harassing foster sister, sending lewd messages. FIR filed under relevant sections, probe underway.

The Dehlon police booked a resident of Cheema village, Payal, for sexually harassing and sending lewd messages to his foster sister.

Ludhiana police said the accused was a naib tehsildar. (File)
Ludhiana police said the accused was a naib tehsildar. (File)

Police said the accused was a naib tehsildar. The woman, 40, a resident of Gurm village, Dehlon, in her complaint said the accused is her foster brother and had helped her in sending her son abroad. Later, he started sending lewd messages to her on WhatsApp and forced her to establish physical relations with him. When she objected to it, the accused threatened her.

Later, the woman narrated the ordeal to her family members and filed a complaint on April 30.

Inspector Gurpreet Handa, who is investigating the case, said a FIR has been lodged and a probe is underway. The accused has been booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 67 (A) of the Information and Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Naib tehsildar booked for sexually harassing foster sister in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On