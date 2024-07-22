Naib tehsildar booked for sexually harassing foster sister in Ludhiana

The Dehlon police booked a resident of Cheema village, Payal, for sexually harassing and sending lewd messages to his foster sister. Ludhiana police said the accused was a naib tehsildar. (File)

Police said the accused was a naib tehsildar. The woman, 40, a resident of Gurm village, Dehlon, in her complaint said the accused is her foster brother and had helped her in sending her son abroad. Later, he started sending lewd messages to her on WhatsApp and forced her to establish physical relations with him. When she objected to it, the accused threatened her.

Later, the woman narrated the ordeal to her family members and filed a complaint on April 30.

Inspector Gurpreet Handa, who is investigating the case, said a FIR has been lodged and a probe is underway. The accused has been booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 67 (A) of the Information and Technology Act.