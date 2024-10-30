Nalagarh’s 500-cr fermentation industrial plant gets off the ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the fermentation industrial plant built at a cost of ₹500 crore in the state’s industrial town of Nalagarh. Raw material for antibiotics will be prepared at the fermentation plant in Nalagarh. (File (Representative image))

Among the various nation-wide projects worth more than ₹12,855 crore, the foundation for which was laid virtually from Delhi, the project was envisioned during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present in New Delhi on the occasion of the virtual inauguration.

Raw material for antibiotics will be prepared at the fermentation plant in Nalagarh, which has set a target of producing the 50% supply.

PM virtually inaugurates devp projects

The PM also inaugurated the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, the residential campus and other facilities at the AIIMS’ Bilaspur campus. He also laid the foundation stone of the critical care block in Kullu and Chamba Medical Colleges.

A critical care block, meanwhile, will be set up at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Chamba at a cost of about 12 crore. This critical care block has been funded by the central government under the National Health Mission. A critical care block will also be built in Kullu at almost the same cost. An MoU has been signed with NBCC company to set up machinery and necessary equipment in this 50-50 bed critical care block. A budget of 6 crore 98 lakhs has also been released as the first instalment to NBCC company for Chamba Medical College.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur lashed out at Congress, saying, “This government has not been able to move even an inch forward from where we left. To strengthen health services, they [Congress] will have to be given priority. The central government is providing all kinds of support to make the medical system in Himachal strong and advanced.”