National Achievement Survey: 7,680 Ludhiana students to take exam today

A total of 7,680 students from Ludhiana district will appear for the National Achievement Survey (NAS) examination, which will be held across the country on Friday.

As many as 210 schools from Ludhiana have been selected by representatives of the central government to participate in the examination and students of Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 from government and private schools will appear for it.

A sample of 30 students from each class of the selected schools will appear for the exam.

As many as 1,380 students from Class 3, 1,410 from Class 5, 2,250 from Class 8 and 2,640 from Class 10 will appear for the survey from the district. The exam will commence at 10.30am.

As many as 337 field invigilators have been appointed for the exam in Ludhiana, including teachers, lecturers, block mentors, district mentors and representatives from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). According to the officials, there will be two invigilators for Class 3 students and one each for Classes 8 and 10.

District education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the field invigilators and NAS trainers at a DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, where the teachers were briefed about their roles.

A special training session was held for field invigilators, school nodal officers and block nodal officers by the district mentors and mock drills for the conduct of the exam were held at the schools on Thursday.

Punjab Education minister Pargat Singh lauded the education department along with principals, teachers and students for their untiring efforts in preparing for the examination. He said he hopes that Punjab bags the first position in the country.

District education officer, Ludhiana, Lakhvir Singh Samra, said every effort has been made in the past few months to secure the top spot for the state. “Our students, teachers and the school managements worked really hard for the NAS exam. We want to be the best in the country and I am certain that our students will make us proud,” said Samra.