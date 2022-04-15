National Board of Accreditation approves UICET’s chemical engineering course

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has accorded approval to the BE (chemical engineering) course being offered by Panjab University’s Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) for a period of three years up to June 30, 2025 .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NBA team had visited the institute in Feb 2022 and the notification was issued recently. NBA is one of the two major bodies responsible for accreditation of higher educational institutions in India along with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

NBA accredits technical programmes, such engineering and management programmes, while NAAC accredits general colleges and universities.

Established 1958, Dr SSBUICET has a wide alumni network in India and abroad working at important positions in industry, government and society. The BE (chemical engineering) started in 1958 with a strength of 30 students and now has tripled. The Institute has also been bestowed with many grants.