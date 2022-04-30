National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visits Mohali

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Saturday said that it fell to administrative authorities to stop discrimination against minorities on the basis of colour, race, religion and caste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chairperson, who was addressing media persons at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Sector 67, said, “Minorities in India should be treated with equality and harmony and administrative officials should take immediate action to stop any kind of discrimination or oppression against them.”

Lalpura said, “We are implementing a 15-point programme formulated by the government of India whose main agenda is to implement the schemes being formulated for the welfare of minorities living in India. The NCM is primarily working for the welfare of six minorities including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis.”

The commission is running several programmes to provide financial assistance to students belonging to minority communities. “We help students pay for their education from primary classes to doctorate levels. Those clearing the preliminary round for Indian Administrative Services will also get a grant to train for mains and the interview. Students who want to study abroad will get a loan up to ₹15 lakh for further studies at 6% annual interest.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A loan of up to ₹20 lakh is given to unemployed youngsters to start their businesses at 6% interest, and if a loan is to be taken by a woman then the interest rate is 4% per annum. A maximum loan of ₹30 lakh will be provided at an 8% interest rate for setting up one’s own business,” he said.