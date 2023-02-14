National Conference accuses Apni Party of double-speak over demolition drive

National Conference has accused city mayor Junaid Azim Mattu of harassing people in the name of an anti-encroachment drive within Srinagar.

The NC said this exposes the double speak of the Apni Party, to which the mayor owes allegiance. They said that for the last few days, Apni Party held a series of demonstrations against the demolition and eviction of people during the anti-encroachment drive in J&K.

In a joint statement issued by former NC ministers and legislators, the party leadership called out hypocrisy of Apni Party.

“Apni Party mayor is at the forefront of harassing Srinagar residents, the ongoing demolition drive is deepening the despair of poor and rightful land owners,” the statement said.

The NC leaders further said the demolition drive has compounded the vulnerabilities of marginalised traders, women, children, senior citizens, socially & economically downtrodden.

On Saturday, Srinagar municipal corporation had issued notices to people, who according to them, have encroached Doodh Ganga nullah passing in the centre of the city. The SMC notice gave seven days’ time to people for removal of encroachments along the nullah.

“We have been living here for decades. Now, we are being threatened of demolition. We have been asked to vacate our houses in seven days, how is this possible?” asked Razia Begum, one of the residents.

“Government should first rehabilitate us then demolish our houses.”

The locals also held protest at Aalochi bagh.

“In floods when our houses were damaged, the government gave us compensation. And now they are asking us to vacate our houses,” said one of the protesters.

Srinagar district development council chairperson Aftab Malik, who is from Apni Party, said notices have been issued by the commissioner Srinagar municipal corporation not by the mayor. “The mayor has no role in this. Apni Party is opposed to this demolition exercise started by the government. Our party has been protesting against this demolition for the past many days.”