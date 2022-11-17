National design guru day: World University of Design honours noted prof Archana Shastri

: The World University of Design (WUD) in Sonepat on Wednesday commemorated the national design guru day and honoured noted professor Archana Shastri with the title of ‘Design Guru’.

With wide-ranging contributions in the field of design, Prof Shastri has helped in grooming many generations of young designers and artists as a professor in NIFT and later as principal of Government College of Art, Chandigarh and head of department ( Kaladarsana ) at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, according to a WUD statement.

Her works as an artist are part of many prestigious collections around the world. Prof Shatri’s last assignment was as director, Mekong Ganga Cooperation Asian Textile Museum in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, WUD vice-chancellor, said the university believes in legacies and strives to pay homage to gurus who have contributed to the field of art and design with their grit and determination.

Gupta said Prof Shastri is a name who in her vast career has chiselled out essential nuances in the field of design and made that knowledge available to younger generations.

On the occasion, Prof Shastri congratulated the varsity for incredible contribution to the design fraternity and for propelling the passion for the subject across disciplines.