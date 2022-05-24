Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Navjot Kaur is new Mohali MC commissioner
chandigarh news

Navjot Kaur is new Mohali MC commissioner

Prior to this appointment, Navjot Kaur was posted as additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and also remained in Chandigarh from 2015 to 2022 on deputation
Navjot Kaur is a 2006-batch Punjab Civil Service officer. (HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Navjot Kaur, a 2006-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

Kaur will replace 2011-batch PCS officer Kamal Kumar Garg, who has been posted as deputy secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab.

Prior to this, Kaur was posted as additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and also remained in Chandigarh from 2015 to 2022 on deputation. She was previously in Mohali as estate officer and additional chief administrator, GMADA.

During her tenure as director, social welfare, Chandigarh, the department was awarded “Best UT in the country” by NITI Aayog and also won two state-level awards under the categories “Best social media campaign” and “Maximum reach across all themes”.

