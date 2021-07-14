Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navjot Sidhu moves HC against income tax dept

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has approached the high court, challenging Income Tax (appeals) commissioner’s decision to dismiss his plea on assessment done for the year 2016-17 by the department.

According to the plea, he declared an income of 9.66 crore in October 2016. However, the assessment done under Income Tax Act 1961 by the department, which was completed on December 21, 2018, estimated it at 13.19 crore.

Sidhu has told the court that he was intimated about the same through a notice served on him on March 31, 2019, against which he moved an appeal before the joint commissioner, income tax, Range-1, Amritsar, who acts as commissioner, income tax (appeals), seeking revision. However, the impugned order of dismissal of the revision plea was taken on March 27, 2021, which as per Sidhu was passed on “flimsy and untenable grounds”. Rather than divulging on merits, his appeal was dismissed in a completely arbitrary manner, he claimed, seeking direction to quash the March 27 order.

The plea was taken up by the bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Vikas Bahl, but hearing was deferred till July 27.

