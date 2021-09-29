Navjot Sidhu resignation as Punjab Congress chief: Hectic parleys on between ex-cricketer, his aides in Patiala

Hectic meetings were being held at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Patiala residence on Tuesday soon after the cricketer-turned-politician announced his resignation as the Punjab Congress president.

It was with his principal adviser Mohammad Mustafa, a former director general of police (DGP)-rank officer, that Sidhu had been holding discussions over political developments in Punjab for the last two days, it is learnt. Mustafa is the husband of Malerkotla MLA Razia Sultana who on Tuesday also tendered her resignation as a cabinet minister in “solidarity” with the ex-cricketer.

The decision to put in papers by Sidhu was taken late Monday itself after a marathon meeting between him and Mustafa, said a source.

Sidhu is miffed with the party high command over ignoring him in the selection of cabinet ministers and portfolio allocation besides with his handpicked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over selection of the advocate general and the DGP.

“Some MLAs and newly inducted ministers, including Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, visited him last evening, but Sidhu didn’t reveal his plan to them. Actually, the final decision on resigning was taken around midnight. Earlier in day, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and others, who opposed the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh in the cabinet, also visited Sidhu airing their grouse over the development,” said an insider.

Sidhu resigned soon after the allocation of portfolios to ministers, which were not as per his advice to the party high command. When other ministers were assuming charge of their departments in Chandigarh, Razia Sultana drove to Patiala.

Around 4pm, actor-turned-politician Gulzarinder Singh Chahal, a protégé of Sidhu, whom the latter appointed as Punjab Congress treasurer, also resigned.

Soon after, Punjab Congress working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra and Sukhwinder Danny along with MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria gathered at Sidhu’s house, holding deliberations. Nagra is learnt to have tried to pacify Sidhu.

Later, newly appointed minister Pargat Singh along with his cabinet colleague Amrinder Singh Raja Warring visited the former cricketer and tried to pacify him. Sidhu didn’t speak to the media.