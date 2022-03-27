Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Congress leaders to reach consensus on leader of opposition post

Navjot Singh Sidhu held a meeting with 24 Congress leaders where a consensus on the name of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for the post of leader of opposition was reached
Published on Mar 27, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal

Strap: ‘All leaders bat for Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’

JALANDHAR

With the elections over and the race for leader of opposition heating up, the Congress seems to have begun its manoeuvres.

On Saturday, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu held a meeting with the party MLA, former MLAs and candidates at the residence of former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in Sultanpur Lodhi.

As many as 24 Congress leaders., including MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Dhaliwal, former MLAs Rakesh Pandey, Sukhwinder Danny, Mohinder Singh KayPee, Surjit Dhiman, Sunil Dutti, Davinder Gubaya, Ashwani Sekhri and Rupinder Ruby also attended the meeting that lasted 60 minutes.

After the meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, “We will fight for the rights of Punjab with good intentions and sincerity #JittegaPunjab.”

On being queried if any name was shortlisted for the post of leader of opposition, three leaders, on the condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times over phone that a consensus on Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for the post had reached.

They further said that all the leaders, too, were of the view that the party should continue with Sidhu as the PPCC chief, removed by the high command after poll debacle in Punjab.

The leaders said that when people voted for the AAP government for change, the party needed a fearless and a clean leader in the opposition.

Terming it a meeting pf like-minded people, Cheema said, “Leaders discussed ways to resurrect the grand old party and ways to counter the AAP government. Similarly, former MLA of Jandiala Guru Sukhwinder Danny said they chalked out a strategy to strengthen the party for the 2024 polls.

Another senior leader said, “We will hold another round of talks with more leaders, especially in the Malwa region, in the coming three-four days.

When contacted, Sukhpal Khaira said that a few like-minded Congress leaders discussed to carry forward the crusade from Punjab to ensure speedy revival of the party in the state.

“We are sure the party will take future decisions keeping in mind the people’s interests,” he added.

Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal said they had started preparing for the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu took a dig at Sidhu over the meeting called by him. He tweeted by posting picture of Sidhu’s meeting and said, “Vele Di Nimaaz, Kuvele Diyan Takkran” (things do not work when the time is not right)”.

Gagandeep Jassowal

A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories....view detail

