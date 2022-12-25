Nayagaon MC chief’s son booked for celebratory firing, kin cry foul

Nayagaon municipal council (MC) president Balwinder Kaur’s son Parwinder Singh was booked for celebratory firing after a video, purportedly showing him in the act, started doing the rounds of social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police, the video, which was shared on numerous WhatsApp groups, purportedly showed the accused firing in the air while dancing in a group. “When we inquired, we got to know that he is the son of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Balwinder Kaur and Gurdhian Singh Mand,” said a police officer.

The accused, a resident of Shivalik Vihar-1, Naya Gaon, Mohali, however, is yet to be arrested.

Nayagaon station house officer Kulwant Singh said, “Since there are clear instructions from Mohali senior superintendent of police to register a case immediately if someone is found brandishing weapons on social media or indulging in celebratory firing, we have booked the accused. He is, however, yet to be arrested. After his arrest, we will ascertain if the weapon was licensed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused’s father, however, claimed that the weapon seen in the video is a dummy and said that the FIR is politically motivated.

“It was a private function, held at the farmhouse of my brother before Diwali. We have a licensed pistol, which my son never used. He was enacting with a dummy weapon. Since my wife is the MC president, a member of the opposition party was blackmailing her to resign, saying that if she didn’t do so, he would get my son booked. Parwinder never fired any gunshots,” claimed Gurdhian Singh Mand.

To curb gun culture in Punjab, the state government had recently banned the display of firearms in public, or its glorification on social media and in songs. It had directed the police to register criminal cases against violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali police have so far have registered around 10 such cases.

The Nayagaon MC chief’s son has been booked under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Sections 25 (9) (whoever uses firearm in a rash or negligent manner or in celebratory gunfire so as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 27 (punishment for using arms) of Arms Act at Naya Gaon police station.