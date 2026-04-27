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NC abandoned fight for constitutional guarantees: Mehdi

Mehdi, while talking to the media here, said that the people in J&K had voted NC to power over the promise of fighting for restoration of Article 370.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday charged at his party National Conference-led union territory government for allegedly forsaking the fight for Article 370 and constitutional protections to Jammu and Kashmir.

Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday charged at his party National Conference-led union territory government for allegedly forsaking the fight for Article 370 and constitutional protections to Jammu and Kashmir. (AP File)

Mehdi, while talking to the media here, said that the people in J&K had voted NC to power over the promise of fighting for restoration of Article 370.

“They hate me now. I have differences with them on the primary and principle promise of Article 370 that we will fight for it. Nobody among us said that you give us votes and on the next day Art 370 will come back. We promised people in the 2024 assembly election that we will fight for the return of Article 370 and the protections to J&K. That we will fight at institutional level for the return of constitutional protections. But unfortunately, this government abandoned that fight,” Mehdi said.

“That is why people are angry and I, also, reflect that resentment. That is why I have differences with them,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NC abandoned fight for constitutional guarantees: Mehdi
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NC abandoned fight for constitutional guarantees: Mehdi
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