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NC, Cong alliance faces crisis as Kargil hill council chief refuses to step down for power rotation

Under the power sharing agreement in 2023, both the parties had agreed upon power sharing for a period of two and a half years each

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:52 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance in autonomous Kargil hill development council seems to have run into rough weather with the present chairman-cum-CEC of the hill council Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon refusing to quit to pave way for Congress candidate to swear in, under the 2023 power sharing agreement.

In 30 member Kargil council, National Conference has 12 members, Congress 10 and BJP two. (File)

Under the power sharing agreement in 2023, both the parties had agreed upon power sharing for a period of two and a half years each. The NC completed its term of two and a half years on April 18. Akhoon was elected as chairman-cum-CEC on October 18, 2023.

However, over a fortnight on Akhoon has clung to the power, citing “extra-ordinary” situation in Ladakh and “interests” of Kargil people for not stepping down from the post. “Today the situation in Ladakh is not the same as it was before September last year. We are in an extra ordinary situation. I have no personal interest. Elections to Leh hill council, which had to be held within six months, have not been held and then five new districts have come up,” he said

However, speaking on the same, Akhoon said, “When MP elections were held two years ago, our party high command gave us clear direction to support Congress and we did. However, the party high command has to understand that we are in an extra-ordinary situation,” he said

“We can’t say anything as of now on stepping down but I reiterated that I have no personal interest. I have to watch the interests of my people. All said and done, we are left with Kargil council as the only means for our people,” he asserted. He said that he will see if Congress brings a no-confidence motion against him.

In 30 member Kargil council, National Conference has 12 members, Congress 10 and BJP two. There are two independents as well. Four councillors have been nominated and they their allegiance to the BJP taking party’s tally to six.

Besides the CEC-cum-chairman, the council has four executive councillors—two each from NC and Congress.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NC, Cong alliance faces crisis as Kargil hill council chief refuses to step down for power rotation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NC, Cong alliance faces crisis as Kargil hill council chief refuses to step down for power rotation
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