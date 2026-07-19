NC expels Kargil hill council CEC for 6 years

Amid an impasse over rotation of seat of power to the Congress, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), on Saturday, expelled Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, the incumbent chief executive councillor (CEC) of the Kargil hill development council, from party’s primary membership for a period of six years.

The Congress had to field its senior most councilor–Nasir Hussain Munshi–as the next chairman-cum-CEC. (HT Photo for representation)

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The decision was announced by the party in a post on X. NC general secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar ordered the removal of Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, from the basic membership of the party for a period of six years.

“JKNC general secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar has ordered the removal of Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, chief executive councillor of LAHDC Kargil, from the basic membership of the party for a period of six years. The action has been taken in view of his anti-party activities and for causing indiscipline within the party,” JKNC wrote on X.

It may be stated here that Akhoon has refused to transfer the seat of power to Congress. NC and Congress had agreed upon a power sharing agreement in 2023. The Congress on May 15 had also moved a no-confidence motion against Akhoon. Both the parties had agreed upon power sharing for a period of two and a half years each.

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{{^usCountry}} The NC completed its term of two and a half years on April 18. Akhoon was elected as chairman-cum-CEC on October 18, 2023. However, Akhoon has clung to the power, citing “extra-ordinary” situation in Ladakh and “interests” of Kargil people for not stepping down from the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NC completed its term of two and a half years on April 18. Akhoon was elected as chairman-cum-CEC on October 18, 2023. However, Akhoon has clung to the power, citing “extra-ordinary” situation in Ladakh and “interests” of Kargil people for not stepping down from the post. {{/usCountry}}

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“Today, the situation in Ladakh is not the same as it was before September last year. We are in an extraordinary situation. I have no personal interest. Elections to Leh hill council, which had to be held within six months, have not been held and then five new districts have come up,” Akhoon had told HT on May 6.

The Congress had to field its senior most councilor–Nasir Hussain Munshi–as the next chairman-cum-CEC.

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In the 30 member Kargil council, the NC now has 11 members, Congress 10 and BJP two. There are now three independents. Four councillors have been nominated and their allegiance to the BJP is taking the party’s tally to six. The council has four executive councillors—two each from NC and Congress.