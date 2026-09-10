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NC MLA’s ‘one pair of trousers’ remark sparks political row

Sadiq’s remarks, which he made to highlight the NC’s legacy of land reforms and socio-economic uplift, drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 07:31:00 IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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National Conference (NC) MLA and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq triggered a row after claiming that poverty in Kashmir was so severe before the party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s movement that an entire village would share a single pair of trousers.

National Conference (NC) MLA and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq
National Conference (NC) MLA and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq

Sadiq’s remarks, which he made to highlight the NC’s legacy of land reforms and socio-economic uplift, drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Both parties dismissed the remarks as arrogant, degrading the cultural and historic identity of the Kashmiri people and demanded a public apology.

The remarks have also sparked widespread ridicule on social media, with several users sharing memes targeting the NC spokesperson. The BJP held protests in Srinagar against Sadiq’s remarks. “The NC and its chief spokesperson should tender a public apology as his remarks have insulted the people of entire Kashmir,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

PDP senior leader and district president Rafique Rather termed the remarks hypocrisy.

NC legislator Javeed Baig termed Sadiq’s remarks a slip of the tongue. “He (Tanvir) never meant what is now being portrayed. If sentiments are hurt, we are sorry, as it pertained to our elders and every generation has evolved with the passage of time,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mir Ehsan

Mir Ehsan has reported from Kashmir for the past more than 20 years. He is an assistant editor and bureau chief of HT in Kashmir since 2018. Before that he was associated with Indian Express. He has extensively covered Kashmir politics, militancy and developmental issues. He is also a recipient of Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2005.

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