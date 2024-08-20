NC promises restoration of J&K’s statehood, jobs in poll manifesto

Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest regional party National Conference (NC) on Monday released its manifesto, promising to strive for a plethora of issues including restoration of autonomy, Article 370 and statehood for the union territory. NC vice-president Omar Abdullah releasing the party’s manifesto for the J&K assembly polls. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The party also promised several developmental works and addressed civic issues including free electricity, creation of jobs, safeguarding land and also release of prisoners, besides urging for facilitation of talks between India and Pakistan.

Led by Farooq Abdullah and son Omar, the NC will be hoping to emerge as the single-largest party in the assembly elections being held after 10 years.

Flanked by senior party leaders, former chief minister (CM) Omar released the manifesto a day before notification for the first phase of elections was issued. He read out important points from the manifesto, which has been drafted in three languages: English, Urdu and Hindi.

“Strive for the implementation of the full autonomy resolution passed by the assembly in 2000. To restore 370, 35A and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019. In the interim period we will endeavour to redraw J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the Transaction of the Business of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir rules, 2019. The assembly in its first list of business will pass a resolution against the Centre’s decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status,” reads the manifesto in its initial pages.

Omar said the people of J&K have to fight to get back their powers, adding, “At the very least, we will get statehood back for Jammu and Kashmir. Within the state, all powers required to fulfil the promises are with the government of Jammu and Kashmir and we will fulfil these promises.”

He added that if the Government of India fails to honour its promise of restoring statehood, they will go to the Supreme Court and get justice.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly failing to accept Article 370, he said, “We won’t accept defeat… we will fight till the situation changes in the country.”

Free 200 units of electricity, repealing the Public Safety Act, release of political prisoners, committed to dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, ease in passport verification, end to unjust terminations, unnecessary harassment to people were among some of the other key guarantees highlighted in the manifesto.

The manifesto has promised 1 lakh jobs to youth and passing of the J&K Youth Employment Generation Act within three months, while also providing 12 gas cylinders free of cost to those from the economically weaker sections.

The manifesto also promises free travel for women in all public transport, enhanced marriage assistance, increased medical allowance of pensioners to ₹1,000 from ₹300, besides establishment of minority commission and to strengthen Public Distribution System.

“We promise incentive-linked jobs under the start-up scheme and employment in the energy sector through government facilitation and incentive-linked mini hydropower generation projects including solar power projects,” the manifesto reads.

The manifesto also promises transfer of hydro power projects to Jammu and Kashmir as recommended by the Prime Minister’s committee. “We will implement a one-time settlement for pending electricity bill arrears in both rural and urban areas.To address the demand of industries, we will explore feasible ways to provide some respite in power tariffs, ensuring a more favourable environment for industrial growth and sustainability. We will provide free drinking water to each household,” it adds.

The NC manifesto also promises easier access to higher education, reading, “We will set up a hospitality and tourism university, make higher education accessible for all by creating six higher education institutions. Two skill universities, one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, besides introduction of a scheme to guarantee that no school operates without a qualified teacher.”

The manifesto also said that industry status will be given to the tourism sector. And new destinations will be developed including spots in Pir Panjal, Chenab, and other areas.

Notably, NC last month had invited suggestions and opinions from the public to add to the manifesto.

What’s promised?

*Strive for implementation of the full autonomy resolution passed by the assembly in 2000

*Restoration of Article 370, 35A and statehood

*Redrafting the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019

*Free 200 units of electricity

*Repealing the Public Safety Act

*Ensuring a dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits

*1 lakh jobs to youth, passing of the J&K Youth Employment Generation Act within three months