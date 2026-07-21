NC protest across J&K, demand statehood

As the top leadership of the ruling-National Conference (NC) held protests at Jantar Mantar demanding statehood, the party workers staged similar protests at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

NC workers stage protest demanding restoration of statehood at their party headquarters, in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)

The biggest protest was held at Nawa-e-Subh, where hundreds of workers and leaders assembled and held a demonstration in support of statehood.

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In Baramulla, the protestors holding placards and flags took out a march towards the deputy commissioner’s office, raising slogans in favour of statehood. The protesting NC workers said that statehood is our right. “We waited for almost two years, now we will come onto the streets. This is our right that has been taken away from us,” said the NC district president, Baramulla.

Similar protest marches were held across Kashmir and in Jammu, in which a large number of NC workers and leaders participated with the hope of statehood restoration.

After coming to power in 2024, this is the first time the NC leadership has hit the streets in Kashmir and in Jammu for statehood. “It’s time for the party to strive more for statehood and other demands. Just like the protests in Ladakh yielded results, ours will also have an impact,” said a senior youth NC leader.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP, however, criticised the CM’s statehood march, terming it a ‘selfie and reel competition’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP, however, criticised the CM’s statehood march, terming it a ‘selfie and reel competition’. {{/usCountry}}

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“JKNC Delhi march, led by CM @OmarAbdullah Sahab, looked less like a political march & more like a selfie & reel competition. While people in J&K were battling natural calamities, the focus appeared to be on a filmy audition. Many of their own leaders, MLAs & MPs stayed away from the Delhi march. On the other hand, people on the ground were waiting for help from the CM & his ministry. The Delhi march was no different from the Dachigam picnic point — another camera opportunity, another photo-op. Sad to see that @JKNC_ has time for reels & publicity, but no time to stand with families in Rajouri & other flood-affected areas of J&K. #Rajouri #jantarmantardelhi,” BJP spokesman Sajid Yusuf wrote on X.