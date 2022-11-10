Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCRB report 2021: Involvement of elderly in crimes saw 90.6% spike in Ludhiana

Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:48 AM IST

As per the report, of the 8,807 people arrested by Ludhiana police in 2021 in 7,066 cases, 246 (2.79%) were above the age of 60. Of this, 238 were male and eight were female

Police said 80% elderly people arrested in Ludhiana in 2021 are facing charges in cases of dowry harassment, dowry death and abetment to suicide. (Baltimore Sun)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

The number of arrestees above the age of 60 saw a 90.6% increase in Ludhiana in 2021, as per the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the report, of the 8,807 people arrested by Ludhiana police in 2021 in 7,066 cases, 246 (2.79%) were above the age of 60. Of this, 238 were male and eight were female.

In 2020, of the 9,678 total arrestees in 6,741 cases, 129 (1.33%) were in this age group, of which nine were women.

Police said 80% elderly people arrested in 2021 are facing charges in cases of dowry harassment, dowry death and abetment to suicide. Some of them are also allegedly involved in cases of rape, cheating and drug peddling as well.

Dr Rajiv Sharma, a city-based psychologist, said some factors which may push elderly people towards crime include greed and old rivalries. He added that as per research, people who were involved in crime early in their lives are more likely to get involved in illegal activities in their old age.

Involvement of juveniles sees downtick

As per the NCRB data, 3,532 (40%) of the total arrestees in 2021 were from the age group of 18 to 30, when many youngsters are looking to build their career and looking to settle down. In 2020, 4,356 (45%) arrestees were from this age bracket.

Also, 3,425 (38.88%) of the total arrests were made from the age group of 30 to 45, a slight decrease compared to 3,440 (35.54%) in 2020.

Involvement of juveniles in crimes also witnessed a slight drop. In 2020, total 59 juveniles were found involved in 36 criminal cases, including murder, drug peddling, sexual assault and abduction, while in 2021, as many as 51 children were booked in 38 cases.

Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism.

