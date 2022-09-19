NCRB report 2021: Punjab ranked fourth in deaths due to accidental firing

Punjab has been ranked fourth in deaths due to accidental firearm injuries in the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for the year 2021 released last month. Experts attribute this to poor weapon literacy in the state.

The NCRB data says 31 people lost their lives in equal number of accidental firing incidents in Punjab in 2021. The top three states in such incidents are Uttar Pradesh where 71 deaths were reported, followed by Chhattisgarh (64) and Madhya Pradesh (55), the data shows.

Punjab, where keeping weapons is considered a fashion statement, lacks an organised and transparent module to impart or audit weapon handling expertise of licence holders.

The number of accidental firearm incidents could be higher as people suffering non-lethal injuries goes unreported, according to the police.

Patiala inspector general of police (IGP) MS Chhina, who has a dual charge of the Bathinda range, said programme of conducting firearms training or issuing certification to applicants is held at the range level. Faridkot IGP PK Yadav said heads of the district police are required are to hold such programmes.

Officials say except for Bathinda, no district administration imparts theoretical and practical aspects of handling weapons before issuing arms licence. Officials in civil and police administration admit that firearm discipline needs attention as there is no transparency in getting weapon safety certificates.

Aimed at minimising accidents caused by inept handling of firearms, the Bathinda district administration on January 12, 2020, had set up a firing range to offer comprehensive weapon training to private arms license holders.

Additional district commissioner (ADC) of Malerkotla Sukhpreet Sidhu, who was the brainchild behind the firearms safety course certificate programme in Bathinda, the first-of-its-kind initiative by any district authority, said it was introduced to follow provisions of the Arms Rules, 2016, under which every person applying for a licence is required to complete the arms and ammunition safety training course. “It was observed that people lack knowledge of how to use arms and ammunition safely. Bathinda shooting range was planned to expose individuals to use rifles or pistols on targets,” said Sidhu.

Bathinda additional deputy commissioner Rahul, the arms licensing authority, said individuals applying to renew their arms licence are required to undergo the mandatory training at a nominal fee. Applicants are sensitised about legal provisions to carry and use weapons, he added.

“Applicants reach us with weapon handling certificates issued by ex-servicemen or private shooting ranges but such pleas are normally rejected for the want of credentials. Bathinda facility is objectively serving a purpose as licensed arms holders are educated on weapon handling, firing techniques and other safety measures to be followed while using a firearm,” he added.

80% applicants lack weapon handling knowledge

Located adjacent to Mahant Gurbanta Das School for Deaf and Dumb, an average of 25 applicants visit the Bathinda centre every day for training to get a new licence or renewal. According to Jagtar Singh, experienced ex-servicemen working as a shooting instructor at Bathinda, almost 80% of applicants visiting the shooting range have little or no knowledge of keeping or using weapons safely.

“Most of the applicants are unaware of how to use their weapons in self-defence and in need of emergency, making it vulnerable to accidental firing,” said the army weapon instructor.