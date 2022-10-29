NCRB report: Involvement of juveniles in criminal activities sees uptick in Ludhiana

Involvement of juveniles in criminal activities has slightly increased in Ludhiana in 2021 as compared to the previous year, shows the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In 2020, total 59 juveniles were found involved in 36 criminal cases, including murder, drug peddling, sexual assault and abduction, while in 2021, as many as 51 children were booked in 38 cases.

At 49, Patiala has seen the maximum criminal cases involving juveniles in Punjab, while Barnala recorded 28 cases and Fazilka followed with 31 cases.

Police officials said that desire of making easy money and need for drugs also drove juveniles to execute crimes.

In 2019, minors were found involved in 28 criminal cases, while the number was 21 in 2018.

According to the NCRB, most of such juveniles were involved in thefts and burglaries.

In 2021, juveniles were involved in one murder case, six cases of attempt to murder and one case of abetment to suicide. They were also named in two cases of abduction/kidnapping.

Their role was also found in five cases of sexual assault on minors, while four cases of drug peddling and liquor smuggling were registered against minors as well.

Authorities have also studied the background of juveniles involved in criminal activities to ascertain the factors motivating them to take up crime instead of studying and working.

According to NCRB data, 13 juveniles were illiterate and never went to school. Thirty-three accused had attended school till primary classes, while three juveniles were matric pass and two had attended the school after matric.

Out of 51 juveniles arrested by the police, 49 were living with their parents, while two were homeless, the report shows.

