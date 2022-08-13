NDDB to work with NDRI to take research to farmers

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has decided to work with the National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, to take the research to the farmers, said Meenesh Shah, chairman of the NDDB.

“We have decided to work jointly and take the research work further so that farmers can avail the benefits,” said Shah speaking at a programme organised to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the Model Dairy Plant of the NDRI.

Replying to Shah’s statement, Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, director, NDRI, said that the NDRI was all set to provide all kinds of support to the NDDB.

Over the increasing number of cases of lumpy skin disease in the state, he urged the farmers not to panic as sufficient vaccine is available to protect animals from the disease.

Gian Chand Mutreja, GM, Model Dairy Plant, said Dr Verghese Kurien had inaugurated this plant on August 12, 1997, and so far, they have imparted training to around 650 students. He said the plant has launched several products, including ghee, pinni, kulfi, in the market.

