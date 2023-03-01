NDRI Karnal gives NN Dastur Memorial Oration Award to BN Tripathi

The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal,on Tuesday conferred the NN Dastur Memorial Oration Award to BN Tripathi, deputy director general (animal science), National Council of Agriculture Research, New Delhi.

Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor of ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, read the citations of Tripathi and informed that Tripathi has worked extensively on pathology and diagnosis of infectious diseases. Tripathi gave his oration on the topic entitled “Role of livestock sector in meeting the sustainable development goals (SDGs)”. In his address he said for sustainable development various goals have been set for the economic, social and environmental development.

He also informed that there are 187 registered breeds of indigenous livestock and 22 registered breeds of poultry.