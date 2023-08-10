Safai sewak, sewer man job: Grads, engineers, degree holders among 1k candidates in fray

Nearly 1000 candidates, including engineers and MCA degree holders have applied for the 150 odd posts of safai sewak (sweepers) and 30 posts of sewer man in the municipal corporation (MC).

As per the official figures, one of the candidates is a civil engineer, while another holds a MCA degree. At least four youths are from chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s native village Satauj for the ongoing counselling, the official added. The jobs are on a contractual basis. Kamalpreet, who appeared for the counselling, said he had completed a 3-year diploma in civil engineering and was pursuing a degree in the same stream from Punjabi University-Patiala. “I am in dire need of a job, and that is why I had applied for the post of a safai sewak,” he said.

Manish Kumar of Mirzapur Jande village holds a master’s degree in computer application and said he had been struggling for a long to get a job, and it was yet another try.

Another candidate Gurjit Singh of Satauj revealed that he has an ITI diploma, but since he couldn’t find a job near his home, he applied to MC, Hoshiarpur.

There is no minimum qualification as per the MC advertisement for the Class 4 category posts, and even a literate candidate can apply. Candidates with a Class 8 pass certificate would get extra five marks.

The response received has left many in the MC baffled. “The candidates just had to submit a self-declaration form that the information provided by them was correct. The maximum age for general category applicants is 37 years, and for Scheduled Castes is 42 years, the official added.

MC assistant commissioner Sandip Tiwari said that 20-25 candidates are highly qualified and belong to different categories.

“We are following the reservation roster to fill the vacancies. Earlier, the number of general category applicants used to be less, but this time they have also applied in good numbers. Aspirants from far-off places like Sangrur, Patiala and Bathinda are also in the fray,” he said.