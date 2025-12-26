Necessities, not luxuries: Himachal HC orders BRO to provide winter gear for workers on China border

In a significant legal intervention for border road workers, the Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide essential winter facilities to Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) working under Project Deepak on strategic India–China border roads. Consequently, the court directed that each worker be provided with winter jackets, woolen caps, hand gloves, gum boots, winter trousers, and raincoats. (iStock)

Presiding over a petition filed by the Deepak Project Workers Union, affiliated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Justice Ajay Mohan Goel observed that winter gear for these workers is a fundamental requirement rather than a privilege.

“All the Casual Paid Labourers are serving in one of the most hard and harsh terrain of the country and providing items like winter jackets, winter socks, gum boots, raincoats, and winter trousers to them is not a luxury. These are necessities which the labourers are entitled to so that they can perform their duties comfortably,” the court remarked.

The court further emphasised the link between worker welfare and national security, stating, “This class of labour is taking care of, inter alia, the border roads of the country, and if border roads are to be in good shape, then this casual paid labour also has to be in good shape. For that obviously, it is necessary that due care has to be taken by the employer.”

Consequently, the court directed that each CPL be provided with winter jackets, woolen caps, hand gloves, gum boots, winter trousers, and raincoats. Additionally, the court ordered that kerosene oil be supplied to the labourers to help them stay warm during the severe winter conditions.

The petition highlights the life-threatening conditions faced by CPLs in the high-altitude regions of Kinnaur and Lahaul–Spiti. These workers operate at elevations of up to 15,000 feet, where winter temperatures can plummet to -40^{\circ}\text{C}. The affected stretches include critical border routes such as Powari–Pooh–Shipkila, Pooh–Samdo–Kaurik–Lapcha–Bariyog, and the Samdo–Kaza–Kunzum Pass.

The court’s order specified that a procurement request raised on December 17, 2025, must be addressed expeditiously, noting that “no purpose is going to be served by providing the winter amenities to the CPL once the winter season is over.”

During the proceedings, the Executive Engineer (Civil) and Officer Commanding at Powari informed the court that 2,575 CPLs—comprising unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers—are currently engaged between Powari and Samdo. He reported that 2,292 labourers have already received winter jackets and that the majority have been issued boots, socks, and caps. The officer assured the court that the matter has been escalated to superior authorities to cover the remaining workforce.

Puran Chand, president of INTUC, welcomed the directions on Thursday, describing them as a historic step toward protecting the dignity and welfare of workers serving under the nation’s most difficult conditions.

The case is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on January 7, 2026, when the High Court will review the progress made in distributing the gear.