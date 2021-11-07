Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Need-based changes: 3 special invitees included to CHB panel

Former mayor Poonam Sharma, Chandigarh Resident Association of Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri and BJP leader Surinder Bahga are the three non-official members of the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) board of directors included as special invitees to the committee constituted to examine requests for further need-based changes to residential units.
Notably, the non-official members of the CHB had last week supported the demand of long-time allottees for a one-time settlement for all violations. They also recommended an increase in the floor area ratio Chandigarh Housing Board. (HT File)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 03:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The three non-official members of the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) board of directors have been included as special invitees to the committee constituted to examine requests for further need-based changes to residential units.

They are former mayor Poonam Sharma, Chandigarh Resident Association of Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri and BJP leader Surinder Bahga. As per an order issued by the UT Adviser Dharam Pal, they will now be able to participate in meetings of the committee.

CHB’s board of directors had constituted the eight-member committee on September 14 under the chairmanship of its secretary. CHB’s chairman, chief engineer, chief architect, architect, executive engineer (design), executive engineer (public health), executive engineer (electrical) and executive engineer (enforcement) are also members.

Notably, the non-official members had last week supported the demand of long-time allottees for a one-time settlement for all violations. They also recommended an increase in the floor area ratio.

The members favoured an amnesty scheme in Chandigarh on the lines of the Delhi module.

In Delhi, there were 5 lakh residents facing demolition/cancellation orders for additions made to their houses. As it was not possible to demolish all such houses that had come up in the last 20 to 30 years, they increased the FAR and regularised the unauthorised constructions while charging one-time usage charges and never gave the legal right for extra construction beyond permissible limit.

“A similar situation has risen in Chandigarh, as more than 60,000 residents are living under the threat of demolition /cancellation of their houses as they have covered extra area beyond permissible, but within boundary line,” they submitted.

