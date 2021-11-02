NEET 2021 results: Six candidates from Ludhiana make it to top 1,000

In a stellar showing, six medical aspirants from Ludhiana secured all-India ranks within the top 1,000 from among 16 lakh candidates, in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021.

The National Testing Agency initially sent the results to the candidates via email on Monday evening and the results were later released on its official websites, neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.ac.

The NEET exam, which is held for admission to medical colleges across India, was conducted on September 12 and over 2,000 candidates had appeared in Ludhiana.

Shreya Chopra of Ludhiana secured AIR 470, with 690 marks out of 720.

Pertinently, Shivam Singla also scored the same marks, but his AIR is 509 as he scored lower in biology than Shreya.

Shreya lives on the CMC campus and her parents, who are both doctors, inspired her to enter the medical field. Sharing her success mantra, she said that staying away from the phone and using it only to clear doubts with her teachers helped her stay focused. “In last two months I studied at least for 10 to 12 hours per day, but I used to take short breaks to play badminton, take walks and paint,” said Chopra.

Her father Dr Sandip Chopra is a cardiologist at Fortis Hospital and mother Dr Rupali Chopra is an ophthalmologist at CMC Ludhiana.

“I have not decided my stream but for now, I am hoping to get a seat in Delhi or GMCH, Chandigarh,” added Shreya. She got 91% in her Class 12 board exams.

Meanwhile, Shivam, who lives in Modi Enclave, Barewal Road, has fulfilled his father’s dream. “My father couldn’t become a doctor due to inadequate financial resources. Both my parents are have government jobs. I am living my father’s dream,” shared Shivam.

He said consistency and focus helped him do well. “I studied for at least six hours everyday. Since fitness is also important, I used to play cricket and badminton. Music is the best refreshment for a tired mind and I also play the guitar,” he said. Shivam procured 90% marks in Class 12.

Divye Ahlawat of BRS Nagar secured AIR 546 with 687 marks. “I had divided the syllabus and focused on achieving small targets daily. I also used to play basketball and online games along with exercising. I studied consistently, but didn’t isolate myself from the outside world,” stated Divye. His father Devinder Singh is the commissioner of income tax, appeals, Ludhiana.

“My father also did MBBS and my uncle is a doctor and thus I always wanted to be one. Now, I hope to get a seat in a medical college in Delhi or Chandigarh,” he added. Divye scored 97.2% in Class 12.

Meanwhile, Anika Sehgal, who bagged AIR 636, was inspired by her parents Dr Ananad Sehgal and Dr Deepshikha Sehgal, who are both deputed in Ludhiana

Anika, who is looking forward to getting a seat in top medical colleges in Delhi, hates to be a bookworm. According to her, one should be a smart worker and should also enjoy life other than studies.

“I used to study daily for five hours but I made sure that I got time to play badminton. I have recently started learning guitar,” she said. She added that preparing short notes helped her eventually during her revision. Anika got 95.2% marks in Class 12.

Arnav Singla procured AIR 841 with 681 marks. Born in a family of doctors, Arnav was also inspired by his father Dr Dinesh Singla, who is a gastroenterologist and mother Dr Ruchi Singla, a gynaecologist in Ludhiana.

His elder brother Anirudh is pursuing MBBS from DMCH. Arnav procured 78% marks in Class 12. “I used to watch movies on Netflix and regularly hit the gym along with the NEET preparations to relieve mental pressure,” he said.

Saurish Ohri secured AIR 877 with 680 marks. Both his parents are also doctors in Ludhiana. “I remained focused in the last two years of preparing for NEET. I also want to be a surgeon like my father and hope to get a seat in GMCH, Chandigarh,” said Ohri.