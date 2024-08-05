Neglecting work to entail stern action, CM warns officials

Issuing a warning to officials, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday said strict action would be taken against those found guilty of neglecting their duties. He asked the officials to perform their duties diligently. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann interacting with visitors at the tehsil complex in Rajpura, Patiala district, on Monday. (HT photo)

During a surprise visit to the tehsil complex in Rajpura, Patiala, Mann inspected the delivery of citizen-centric services. “I will continue making unannounced visits to government offices, schools and hospitals to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience. If I find any official neglecting duty, strict action will be taken,” he said.

The CM underscored the importance of public feedback for the efficient functioning of the state government, pledging to promote this practice vigorously. He clarified that his surprise visits were not intended to find faults of officials but to streamline the operations of government offices.

Expressing satisfaction with the services provided at the tehsildar’s office, Mann remarked, “I met people who are pleased with the prompt services here. All the officers were present. The change is evident as land registrations are now hassle-free.”

Mann announced that the state government is nearing the completion of necessary formalities to eliminate the requirement of no objection certificate (NOC) for land and property registration.