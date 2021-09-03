Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Neighbour, aide gangrape 16-year-old girl in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Neighbour, aide gangrape 16-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Gagged and tied up the minor girl before sexually assaulting her while she was home alone in Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The accused were arrested on Friday following a complaint by the girl’s maternal grandfather. (Shutterstock)

In yet another sexual crime against minors in the district, two men gangraped a 16-year-old girl after tying her up at her house in Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon on Thursday.

The accused, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Prithi, who is 33 years old and unmarried, and Amandeep Singh, alias Kalu, were arrested on Friday.

They were caught following a complaint by the girl’s maternal grandfather. The complainant told the police that his 16-year-old granddaughter, a Class-10 pass-out, lived with him and his wife.

On Thursday, he and his wife had gone somewhere, while their granddaughter was home alone. When they returned in the evening, they found her crying inconsolably.

On being coaxed, she revealed that their neighbours, Sukhwinder Singh and Amandeep Singh, barged into their house in their absence and overpowered her. As she raised the alarm, the duo gagged her and tied up her hands using different pieces of cloth, before taking turns to rape her. They fled the spot after threatening her to keep mum.

RELATED STORIES

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said they had arrested the accused who were facing a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They will be produced in court on Saturday.

On Thursday, a Ludhiana resident was booked for raping a 15-year-old girl for three days in Haryana’s Fatehabad district. In another case, a slum dweller was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl and impregnating her in Sehjomajra village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emblems of Empowerment: Stitch by stitch, she designs a secure future for women

Punjab assembly meets to mark 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur

Panchkula polyclinic now offers C-section delivery services

Road left dug up in Sector 21, Chandigarh MC officials get show-cause notice
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP