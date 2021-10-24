Nepalese servants drug employers in Chandigarh; steal cash, jewellery

Two Nepalese domestic helps stole cash and jewellery from a Sector-36 house after sedating their employers on Friday.

The complainant, Surender Pal Singh, 65, who lives with his 85-year-old mother in the house, said one of their servants served them tea on Friday afternoon, following which they fell unconscious.

On waking up, he found his house ransacked and the almirahs open. Though the exact loss has yet to be determined, he said around ₹20,000 in cash and some jewellery articles were stolen.

An agriculturist, Surender, said he owned a business in USA, where his children also lived. But currently he was living in Chandigarh with his elderly mother.

He had hired a Nepalese domestic help two months ago after their regular servant went on leave. The second servant had also asked for leave recently and brought in another man a couple of days ago to work in his absence.

Withholding the servants’ names, police said both were missing after committing the theft.

Teams have been despatched to their native places to arrest them. A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

