New Chandigarh: Heat keeps crowds away on Day 1 of New Chandigarh Test

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) International Stadium in New Chandigarh etched its name into Indian cricket history on Saturday by hosting its maiden Test match, becoming the country’s 31st Test venue. However, the landmark occasion unfolded before a modest crowd as extreme heat conditions kept many fans away from the stands.

Vacant seats at PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh during the one-off Test Matches amid hot summer days. (HT Photo)

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Despite the significance of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan, only around 5,000 spectators were present at the 37,000-capacity venue on the opening day. With temperatures soaring through the afternoon and little respite from the blazing sun, many cricket enthusiasts opted to follow the action from home rather than endure the punishing conditions.

Those who did make the trip were treated to a dominant batting display from India. Vice-captain KL Rahul anchored the innings with a patient and assured century, scoring 100 off 165 balls, while captain Shubman Gill delighted the local crowd with an unbeaten 103. Rishabh Pant added further entertainment with an aggressive half-century as India closed the day in a commanding position at 368 for 3.

Gill’s innings, played in front of his home-state supporters, was among the highlights of the day. His elegant strokeplay and effortless timing regularly brought the sparse crowd to life whenever he pierced the field.

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{{^usCountry}} Among those in attendance was Chandigarh resident Ankit Sharma, who said watching Gill bat was worth braving the heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those in attendance was Chandigarh resident Ankit Sharma, who said watching Gill bat was worth braving the heat. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have been a huge fan of Shubman Gill for years and watching him bat live was worth sitting in the heat. The way he times the ball is special and every shot looks effortless. His innings was the highlight of the day for me. He is one of the most exciting batters in world cricket,” Sharma said.

While attendance was lower than expected on the opening day, officials are optimistic of a much larger turnout on Sunday. With Day Two falling on a weekend and India already firmly in control of the match, more fans are expected to flock to the stadium.

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Affordable ticket prices, with general stand tickets starting at ₹250, are also likely to boost attendance. For the PCA Stadium, Saturday marked a historic beginning to its Test cricket journey, and organisers will hope the landmark occasion attracts a fuller house as the match progresses.

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Afghan fans bring colour to historic Test

Amid the relatively quiet atmosphere at the PCA International Stadium in New Chandigarh on the opening day of the India-Afghanistan Test, a small but passionate group of Afghan supporters ensured their team had vocal backing from the stands. Leading the cheers during the morning session was Kabul native Khyal Mohammad, who is currently pursuing his studies at a local university in Chandigarh.

An avid cricket fan, Mohammad made the trip to support Afghanistan despite the absence of star spinner Rashid Khan. By lunch, a few more Afghan supporters had joined him in cheering for the visitors. “Cricket is mostly played in colleges and local grounds in Afghanistan, but the sport has grown tremendously in recent years. Even though Rashid Khan is not playing, I want to support this young Afghanistan team and hope to see them play more Test cricket in the future,” Mohammad said.

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Fellow student Zalami credited domestic competitions and franchise leagues such as the IPL for cricket’s growing popularity in Afghanistan, saying fans closely follow Afghan players representing teams around the world.