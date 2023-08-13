New course to boost agri entrepreneurship: Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has launched the Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) programme in integrated farming and entrepreneurship to boost agricultural entrepreneurship. With the looming challenges of global food production, environmental sustainability and economic growth, this programme is poised to equip the future generation with a comprehensive skill set to navigate the realm of agriculture while fostering entrepreneurial expertise.

Vet varsity launches Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) programme in integrated farming and entrepreneurship. (HT PHOTO)

Stating the BVoc in integrated farming and entrepreneurship as an ingenious blend of traditional wisdom and contemporary business acumen, Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of varsity, emphasised the pressing need for reimagining food production systems to adhere to international standards, tackle environmental concerns, and cater to the increasingly health-conscious consumer base. He underscored the innovative approach of the BVoc programme, which not only imparts time-honoured agricultural practices but also nurtures a profound understanding of entrepreneurship, incubating a new generation of agricultural leaders and business minds.

The curriculum of the BVoc programme is drafted to address the core challenges of sustainable farming and entrepreneurship. By integrating animal husbandry and agricultural farming systems, the syllabus encompasses facets like sustainable production techniques, processing methodologies, value addition strategies, food safety protocols, animal welfare considerations and effective marketing practices.

“One of the unique features of this programme is its emphasis on continuous entrepreneurial exposure. Students will not only gain a comprehensive understanding of farming practices but will also develop practical skills and industry knowledge crucial for their future careers. The integration of classroom learning with real-world applications ensures that graduates are well-prepared to seize opportunities and contribute to the agricultural and entrepreneurial sectors”, VC stated further.

In information shared by the university authorities, the programme is designed to provide flexibility and convenience to students. The initial entry for the 2023-24 academic year will be in the 1st semester, with lateral entry options available in subsequent semesters. The last date to apply is August 25. Admission will be given on “First come first serve” basis. Aspiring candidates may visit university website www.gadvasu.in for more information and application details.

