New help desks set up at Ludhiana Railway Station

In a bid to cater to the passengers in ticket booking and other services, two new customer service centres have been set up at the Ludhiana Railway Station as the existing counters will be shifted amid the ongoing project to redevelop the railway station.

Ludhiana Railway Station sees a footfall of around 1 lakh passengers on average, meanwhile, the platform caters to around 100 passenger trains every day. (Manish/HT)

The new help desks have been set up on both new entry points of the railway station which will be made functional from June 2 onwards. The railway authorities will completely shut the existing main entry gate as the heavy equipment to be used in the construction will be installed there.

Railway officials also shared that the parking lot at the main entry gate will also be shifted to the new sites. Railway officials said that it will be made sure that the passengers undergo minimal inconvenience due to the project and that the activities at the railway station continue to function normally.

A railway official said the move will increase congestion at the railway station as the proposed alternative gates are too narrow and the parking space will also be reduced.

The offices of the station director, station superintendent, health officer, travelling ticket examiner and railway protection force are being shifted to the temporary offices created towards the north end of the railway station.

In April, the station director of Ludhiana Railway Station requested the city police to deploy traffic police personnel at the new entry gates.

Under this project, the British-era building of the Ludhiana Railway station will be completely demolished and a multilevel railway station will be built to cater to the increased population and modern requirements.

The project under which the station will be completely remodelled also includes linking the junction with the Sham Nagar Road, which will provide a direct link to the ISBT, construction of a ramp from the main railway station road (old GT road), upgrading of parking areas, reconstruction of existing residential quarters in the vicinity of the station, redesigning of entry and exit points from the civil lines and upgradation of the railway yard to ensure smooth rail traffic.

The work to redevelop the Ludhiana Railway Station will be completed for ₹478 crores within three years

