Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New daily flights to Srinagar, Mumbai started from Chandigarh airport
chandigarh news

New daily flights to Srinagar, Mumbai started from Chandigarh airport

Both flights will be operated by GoAir; the one for Srinagar will depart from Chandigarh airport at 5.45am and that for Mumbai at 6am
Now, the number of flights from Chandigarh to Srinagar has increased to four and those to Mumbai to nine. (GoAir)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Two new daily flights to Srinagar and Mumbai have started at the Chandigarh International Airport.

With this, the number of flights to Srinagar has increased to four and those to Mumbai to nine.

The latest flights, both operated by GoAir, will depart for Srinagar at 5.45am and for Mumbai at 6am.

“The morning flights will be especially helpful for people willing to return the same day,” said Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited.

Direct connectivity to Jodhpur and Ranchi soon

Bhardwaj said the winter schedule had yet to be approved, but will most likely include direct connectivity to Jodhpur and Ranchi as well.

“The airport will also resume flights to Jammu and Patna. After a halt at Patna, the flight will depart for Ranchi, covering both cities,” said Bhardwaj.

IndiGo had started the direct flight between Patna and Chandigarh in March last year, but it was grounded soon after due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed in January this year, but had to be suspended once again in March. Set to return again, the flight will operate six days a week.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali shooter Hunar bags bronze

Chandigarh man awarded one-year jail for snatching phone, purse

SAD, Congress failed to revive Mohali ISBT: AAP

Decomposing body found in Ambala drain
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP