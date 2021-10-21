New daily flights to Srinagar, Mumbai started from Chandigarh airport

Two new daily flights to Srinagar and Mumbai have started at the Chandigarh International Airport.

With this, the number of flights to Srinagar has increased to four and those to Mumbai to nine.

The latest flights, both operated by GoAir, will depart for Srinagar at 5.45am and for Mumbai at 6am.

“The morning flights will be especially helpful for people willing to return the same day,” said Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited.

Direct connectivity to Jodhpur and Ranchi soon

Bhardwaj said the winter schedule had yet to be approved, but will most likely include direct connectivity to Jodhpur and Ranchi as well.

“The airport will also resume flights to Jammu and Patna. After a halt at Patna, the flight will depart for Ranchi, covering both cities,” said Bhardwaj.

IndiGo had started the direct flight between Patna and Chandigarh in March last year, but it was grounded soon after due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed in January this year, but had to be suspended once again in March. Set to return again, the flight will operate six days a week.

