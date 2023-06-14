New DC office building: Consultant submits report, Chandigarh admn suggests some tweaks

Working on the new building for the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office near Hotel Shivalik in Sector 17, the Delhi-based consultant recently submitted its report to the UT administration whose engineering department has suggested some changes.

The proposal to relocate the DC office was mooted in 2018. The Chandigarh administration subsequently identified the vacant two-acre land next to Hotel Shivalikview for the project. (HT Photo)

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said they had suggested a few changes, including that all public-dealing offices should be on the ground floor for convenience of the public.

“We will be holding a meeting with all stakeholders soon. Thereon, the project file will be sent to the ministry of home affairs for final approval and work is expected to begin by year-end,” he said.

He further said tenders for conducting the soil capacity check of the project site had been floated.

The proposal to relocate the DC office within Sector 17 was mooted in 2018. The administration subsequently identified the vacant two-acre land next to Hotel Shivalikview for the project.

The seven-storey building will have parking space for around 600 cars in the basement. Besides, it will also house several offices, including those of the registering and licensing authority, registrar co-operating society, excise and taxation department, census department, election department, revenue department, tehsildar office and registrar, food and supplies department, labour and employment, measurement department, industries, colony rehabilitation wing, building branch and Red Cross.

The UT engineering department will also approaching the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) next week, as the existing DC Office building, near the TS Central State Library in Sector 17, is proposed to be converted into a modern art gallery with an amphitheatre in front of it.

Box:

₹100 crore project

To be set up a cost of nearly ₹100 crore, the new building will come up with future-proof technologies and conform to a 5-star GRIHA rating. Incorporating the latest environmental norms, the building will have a sewage treatment plant and rooftop solar power plant, to generate its own tertiary treated water and electricity.

