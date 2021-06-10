New election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey has a Chandigarh connection

Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired IAS officer of the 1984-batch, who took charge as the new election commissioner of India on Wednesday, has a Chandigarh connection.

Born in 1959 in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, Pandey’s family moved to Chandigarh in the 1960s. As his father, VC Pandey, was a professor in Panjab University (PU)’s department of Ancient History, the family stayed on the campus for many years.

Pandey completed his schooling from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, which was one of the most reputed schools of the time. He went on to pursue engineering from Punjab Engineering College and later secured an MBA from PU’s University Business School (UBS) in the 1980s.

His sister Amita Pandey said, “He was upright and hardworking even as a child. As an officer, he is a very dedicated and grounded. We grew up in Chandigarh and have a strong bond with the city and the PU campus.”

PU’s professor Keshav Malhotra said, “Our family shares a good relationship with his family. His father was the mentor of our family and he himself has been our role model. His father also remained a member of the PU senate and syndicate.”

Pandey, who has served as the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) and chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, was appointed as election commissioner after the former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora retired. Interestingly, Arora is also an alumnus of PU. A 1980-batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre, Arora completed his post-graduation in English from the PU-affiliated Government College, Hoshiarpur, in 1976.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “It is a matter of great pride for PU that an alumnus of UBS and former chief secretary UP, Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired IAS, has been appointed the Election Commissioner of India.”

Former PU V-C Arun Kumar Grover also congratulated Pandey.