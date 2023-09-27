New general ward makes more room for patients at Ludhiana civil hospital

In a bid to alleviate overcrowding concerns and enhance patient care, Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital in Ludhiana has taken a step by converting its 32-bedded isolation ward into a general ward. This move aims to relieve pressure on existing wards, particularly emergency and trauma units, while also providing a dedicated space for post-surgery recovery to prevent potential infections.

Patients who previously returned to the same wards after surgery will now be transferred to this newly established facility to help reduce overcrowding. (ht photo)

Patients who previously returned to the same wards after surgery will now be transferred to this newly established facility, offering them a septic environment conducive to recovery. Surgeon Dr Ankur Uppal shed light on the development, emphasising its potential benefits, stating, “This unit will streamline the complexities faced by patients who undergo surgeries at civil hospital. Additionally, doctors will now have the convenience of monitoring their patients’ recovery under a single roof, eliminating the need to visit different wards.”

However, the hospital faces a significant staffing challenge in effectively managing the expanded facility. As per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms, the ideal bed-to-nursing staff ratio is eight to one but, at civil hospital, only one nursing staff member has been assigned per shift to care for all patients in the 32-bedded facility.

Acknowledging this staffing shortage, senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Sidhu remarked, “Addressing the double occupancy of beds in all wards is imperative. To support this new ward, we have deployed nine nurses. Moreover, we plan to invite nursing students to work and learn here, a move that will further alleviate our staffing challenges.”

