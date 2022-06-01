New industrial area in Mohali: GMADA finalises land acquisition compensation

Moving further with the establishment of a new industrial area in Sector 101, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has finalised the compensation for land acquisition.

The authority plans to acquire around 498 acres in Durali and Manauli villages, for which compensation of ₹2.85 crore to ₹3.25 crore per acres will be awarded, depending on the location. The option to get alternative land in lieu of the area acquired is also available through the land pooling scheme, which many land owners have opted for.

A senior GMADA official said the compensation rates had been sent to state government for approval, which was expected in a week’s time.

Earlier in March, GMADA had issued public notices under Section 21 of the Land Acquisition Act, under which government’s plan to take possession of the land were announced and claims for compensation/resettlement were invited.

Meanwhile, Durali village’s sarpanch Gurpreet Singh said the government should award higher compensation, as at some places, the land was already valued at ₹4 crore.

Sector 101 placed in ‘red’ category

In August last year, three-member committee had assigned “red” category to Sector 101, based on the pollution load, while recommending strict adherence to norms set by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The most polluting, red category areas have a pollution index of 60 and above. The other categories in ascending order of pollution load are white (up to 20), green (21-40) and orange (41-59).

Acquisition as per new land pooling policy

In July last year, the state government had introduced land pooling policy for development of industrial sectors, under which for every one acre acquired, landowners will get 1,100 square yards of industrial plots and 200 square yards of developed commercial plot, excluding parking, in lieu of cash compensation. Earlier, land pooling was only for residential housing schemes.

As per the new policy, the validity of the “sahuliyat certificate” given to landowners opting for the land pooling policy and providing certain benefits to them during the purchase of equivalent value of land will be counted from the date of allotment of plot to the landowner. The previous validity was two years from the date of the announcement of the award.

Between 2001 and 2017, GMADA acquired 4,484 acres, 2,145 acres of which were through the land pooling policy, which was introduced in the state in 2008 and has been amended from time to time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON