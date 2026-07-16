New industrial policy to focus on green manufacturing, clean energy: Himachal minister

Himachal Pradesh is finalising a new industrial policy focused on green manufacturing and clean energy.

Himachal Pradesh industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. (File)

The upcoming industrial policy of Himachal Pradesh will prioritise green industries, food processing, and local product-based manufacturing while discouraging industries with high power and water consumption, such as steel and ethanol units, said Himachal Pradesh industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan while talking to HT.

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Chauhan said that the proposed policy would also incorporate stricter environmental norms and promote only clean industries. “Our previous industrial policy expired in March and has been extended for three months. The new policy is almost ready and is designed to attract new investment while increasing state revenue. The thrust is on green industries and those sectors that generate maximum employment,” he said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a review meeting of the industries department few days ago, had said that the policy is almost ready and will be notified shortly. The previous industrial policy came in 2019.

The state is also planning to establish a dedicated defence corridor to attract large-scale projects. “With global geopolitical developments and increasing defence manufacturing in India, several companies have approached us seeking land for defence projects. These projects require large land parcels and relatively isolated locations. We have discussed with the chief minister, the possibility of establishing a dedicated defence corridor in Himachal Pradesh. Defence manufacturing units are clean industries and have significant employment generation potential,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} So far, industrial areas have been largely been developed by the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority and Himachal Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, Chauhan said adding that now government is planning to open industrial area development to the private sector as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, industrial areas have been largely been developed by the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority and Himachal Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, Chauhan said adding that now government is planning to open industrial area development to the private sector as well. {{/usCountry}}

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“The policy will provide necessary support, and incentives will be linked to production, encouraging industries that contribute more to manufacturing and employment,” he said.

In another move, government is also considering to reduce the electricity tariffs for industries. “Although industrial power tariffs in Himachal are already slightly lower than those in Punjab and Haryana, we are examining further reductions in the future to attract more investment,” he informed.

Speaking about the contribution of industries to the state’s economy, Chauhan said the industrial sector remains one of Himachal’s largest sources of employment and revenue. “Nearly 4.5 lakh people are employed in industries across the state, of whom around three lakh are Himachalis. While some specialised positions require skilled workers from outside the state, industries continue to be one of the biggest employment generators,” he said.

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Despite logistical disadvantages arising from Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous geography and distance from major markets, the minister said the state has developed a strong industrial base.

“Himachal Pradesh may be geographically disadvantaged because industries have to bring raw materials from outside and transport finished goods back to markets. Even so, the state has developed a robust industrial ecosystem. We have some of north India’s largest cement plants and abundant limestone reserves, which also generate substantial mining revenue. We are now looking at ways to further enhance revenue through the new industrial policy,” he added.